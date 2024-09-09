Elvis lives - in Ash!

Leigh Griffin, local resident and company secretary for the community-owned pub commented: "It was a fantastic day, enjoyed by all. Topping the bill was a great set from Elvis, also known as Jason Dale, who confounded his age (and death) with an exuberant show of his classic hits.

"With other great sets from Shakermaker, The Duo Brothers, The Rhythm Thieves and DJ Kimble and Colin Jones, locals danced into the night at this free festival. Record receipts were taken, supporting the brilliant work of the pub and its local volunteers.

"How on earth do we top this? Well - wait and see! In the meantime, we look forward to Oktoberfest on 17-18 October, with Bratwurst, German beers and an oompah band - see you there!"

By Your World Contributor