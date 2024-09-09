Come & Sing with Us! Singers invite community to join them for an uplifting day

Guilsfield Singers’ new President, renowned Musical Director James Llewelyn Jones, has planned a singing day of that will be joyful and uplifting. Anyone who knows Jamie knows that he is an inspirational musician and leader, whether conducting the Toronto Children’s Chorus, Phoenix Singers, Bournville or Rhos Male Voice Choir, he brings his immense talent and enthusiasm, which will make it a day to remember.

James has chosen five pieces for the day: Eric Clapton’s classic Tears in Heaven, An African Prayer arr. Eric Jones; How Great Thou Art” arr. Dan Forrest; Brother James’ Air; John Rutter’s For the Beauty of the Earth.

Guilsfield Singers are delighted to be hosting the day, wanting to bring together the wider musical community in a celebration of singing. There will be a warm welcome, tea and cake, plus lots of people to catch-up with and new friends to make.

So, Come & Sing with us on September 21 from 10.30am to 4 pm at Guilsfield Community Centre, £10 registration fee. For more details and to register please contact Sarah Garrett at sarahgarrett22@btinternet.com, Teresa Jones on 07896 032419, or online from ticketsource.co.uk.

By Nichola Dixon - Contributor