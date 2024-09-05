"Twig or Treat" a Halloween adventure through the woods...

Twig or Treat at The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade will run on selected evenings from 12 October to 3 November, with new earlier arrival timeslots added to accommodate families with younger children too! Arrival timeslots begin from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and the event lasts around 1.5 hours.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in their very best Halloween costumes before embarking on their Twig or Treat adventure through the woods. Children will be given their very own glowing lantern to help guide their way along the Halloween trail. Spot sparkly lights, shiny disco balls, BeWILDerbats and a GIANT pumpkin. Plus, enjoy a NEW 10-minute show Twig or Treat Tales at the Storytelling Stage.

As well as the spooktacular new show, visitors will encounter their favourite BeWILDerwood characters hiding behind doors along the trail. The Good Wood Witch, The Thornyclod Spider and Mildred the Crocklebog are among the characters who will be ready to greet them with either a 'twig' or a 'treat.' This delightful twist ensures that every step of the trail is filled with excitement and wonder.

“We’re so excited to introduce Twig or Treat to our visitors this Halloween,” said Lauren Boughey, one of the Park Performance Leads at BeWILDerwood. “Our Halloween event is always so popular with visitors, so this year’s new concept just makes the event bigger and better! We wanted to create a really safe environment for families to enjoy Halloween and avoid the hassle of traditional trick-or-treating! Our team has worked hard to create an experience that’s both fun and spooky, but still very much in keeping with the magic of BeWILDerwood - don’t worry, it’s spooky, not scary! We can’t wait to see families in their best fancy dress exploring the trail, meeting their favourite characters, and enjoying Halloween with us.”

Tickets for Twig or Treat at The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade are £14.50 and go on general sale on 6 September, with newsletter subscribers already receiving their pre-sale link. It seems this new concept is a hit, with pre-sale tickets selling fast and some dates in high demand! Given the popularity of BeWILDerwood’s events and the unique nature of this new offering, it’s expected that once on general sale, tickets will sell out quickly, so early booking is highly recommended. All children will receive 1 small sweet at the end of the event, all details can be found on the website.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this bewitching new event. Gather your family, put your best costumes on and get ready for a Halloween adventure like no other at BeWILDerwood!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: shorturl.at/Rr2d3

By Lydia Downey - Contributor