Transport yourself back in time at Welshpool 1940s Weekend

Kicking off the weekend will be A Salute to the 1940s variety show, featuring tributes to Vera Lynn, Flanagan & Allen, Harry Lauder, at Welshpool Town Hall on Friday, 27 September at 2pm with doors open at 1.15pm. Tickets are £10 with concessions at £6.50.

On the Friday evening the Swing Commanders will be entertaining dancers at the Cowshacc at the top of Berriew Street car park from 8pm.

A 1940s afternoon tea will be held at the Church House on Saturday 28 between 2.30 and 4.30pm, and the annual Blitz Ball featuring the Ashby Little Big Band will be held on the evening in the Town Hall.

Tickets can be obtained from Welshpool Jewellers, Riffels Music Shop and Hardys Bookstore or on line through the links on the website: welshpool1940sweekend.co.uk

Afternoon tea tickets from church committee members.

A Salute to the 1940s. Poster: Groovy Gazza Productions

By David Crowe - Contributor