Telford zoo receive acclaimed recognition for creating 'sensory spaces'

KultureCity’s flagship initiative, the Sensory Inclusive program, has been widely embraced by venues, stadiums, and cultural institutions across the world with Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World becoming the latest tourist attraction to gain recognition from the body for their commitment to promoting accessibility throughout the zoo.

The certification process entailed the staff at Hoo Zoo being trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on how to recognise guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, andweighted lap pads will also be available to all guests to the zoo who may feel overwhelmed by the unusual sounds of the general public and the zoo’s animals.

KultureCity, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement which continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.

As part of their commitment to offering an inclusive experience for all guests, the zoo also hosted special Summer Nights in August exclusively tailored for children and adults with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and their families. It is hoped that the KultureCity accreditation will allow the zoo to offer an inclusive experience for all guests in future, whether they are attending a SEN event or are visiting the zoo at any time when it is open to the general public.

“Everybody at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World is committed to ensuring an enjoyable day out for all of our guests. We’ve been keen to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to recognising sensory needs and the accreditation by KultureCity re-enforces our mission to be an inclusive and accessible space for all,” said Hoo Zoo owner, Will Dorrell.

“Visiting the zoo brings people a whole range of sensory experiences, with new sounds and smells from the animals, but even unusual textures in the walk ways and play areas. For some people, these new sensory experiences can cause a sensory overload, so we’ve equipped ourselves to make sure that we have the best resources on hand to support an individual experiencing a sensory overload so that they can enjoy their day out with their family and ultimately learn more about wildlife conservation in action.”

By Martin Blyth-Sweetingham - Contributor