Scheme’s new Sprinter - thanks to community grant

Within the last few days the van has arrived on site at the charity’s Monkmoor Road warehouse in Shrewsbury and has been professionally sign written.

Scheme manager Gareth Bevan is thrilled to have the brand-new vehicle which he says will make a ‘big difference’ to their ability to deliver and collect an increased amount of furniture items.

“It replaces a very time-old van which has been here since new in 2010. The latest vehicle has not only a more modern tail lift, but will be more efficient as well as economical which is so important to the smooth running of the Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme.” said Gareth.

By Peter Love - Contributor