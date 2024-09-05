Celebrating a decade of community and friendship

The retirement community’s celebrations kicked off with a heartwarming cake-cutting ceremony, attended by residents who have called Lawley Bank Court their home since the very beginning.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious slice of cake, accompanied by glasses of fizz, to toast 10 years since the first tenant moved in. The festivities continued with food and a range of musical entertainment provided by local performer Barry Styles, whose wide repertoire included songs from musicals and Elvis Presley tunes, ensuring everyone had a very memorable day.

Lawley Bank Court, which is run by Sanctuary Supported Living provides accommodation with onsite support and amenities for people aged over 55, or those with long-term care needs.

Margaret Rowley, who has lived at Lawley Bank Court since it opened in 2014, said: "I have always enjoyed my time here. I’ve been a part of the committee and organised trips, and I like to go to all the events that are on. I have made many friends over the years, and I’m just so happy to still be living here, a decade later."

Laura Sedgwick, Retirement Communities Manager for Lawley Bank Court, added, "Reaching our 10th anniversary is a testament to the strong sense of community we have built here at Lawley Bank Court. I’m so proud to be leading such a lively place, where people can live fulfilled, safe, and happy lives, filled with interesting opportunities, community connections, and uplifting experiences.

"It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces coming together to celebrate this special occasion. Our tenants have always been at the heart of everything we do, and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. We all had a fantastic day, and I am grateful to my dedicated team for their hard work in making this celebration such a success."

By Emily Winfield - Contributor