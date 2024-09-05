Ally McBeal star Vonda Shepard bringing her greatest hits tour to Shropshire

Vonda Shepard will return to the UK & Ireland for a series of new live dates following the success of her recent barnstorming sold-out tours of these shores.

The Best Of Vonda Shepard UK & Ireland Tour will see the acclaimed US singer/songwriter, musical director and actress play a set along with a full band comprised of greatest hits and favourites from her thirteen albums including tracks from her acclaimed latest long-player, Red Light, Green Light. Vonda will play at Theatre Severn as part of the new UK & Irish tour - tickets and full list of tour dates available now via vondashepard.com/live

Vonda Shepard first shot to fame in the late-90s via her long running appearances, performances and musical accompaniment on the wildly popular US TV show Ally McBeal. She was cast in the show as the resident performer in the bar where the characters would hang out at the end of each episode. She had a massive hit worldwide in 1998 (including a UK Top 10) with the show’s theme song, Searchin’ My Soul, and produced over 500 songs for the series. She has sold over 12 million albums, won two Golden Globes, two Emmys, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. And to this day, Vonda holds the Billboard record for selling the most television soundtracks in history.

Talking about the newly-announced UK & Irish tour, Vonda says: “I play songs at the piano and get completely lost in them, then fuse with the band to get the sparks flying. By the end of the show, I love to belt out the soul tunes and whip the audience up into a frenzy! I always have so much fun performing for my fans in the UK & Ireland. It was a joy to reconnect with my fans there on my last tour and I can’t wait to come back and see everyone again this autumn.”

Produced by her husband Mitchell Froom (Crowded House, Elvis Costello, Fleetwood Mac), latest album Red Light, Green Light boasts a stunning blend of songs. “The album was written and recorded during the height of the pandemic,” Vonda reveals. “It took a massive amount of discipline to go through this process, but the isolation actually lent itself to going deep into the writing. It’s truly a gift to work with Mitchell Froom. He is a brilliant musician, composer, arranger, and producer. Working with him is like playing with a genius chess player. He makes one move, and the whole game falls into place.”

With her new live show including such favourites as Tell Him, Maryland, I Only Want To Be With You, Baby Don’t You Break My Heart Slow, Proud Mary, Walk Away Renee and You Belong To Me, this is one feel-good evening filled not to be missed!

By Simon Blackmore - Contributor