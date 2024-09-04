Heritage Open Days: Historic workhouse opening its doors for food fair and much more...

Harpist John Browne will play on the garden terrace or in the Meadows Gallery, which will feature a varied exhibition of works in two and three dimensions by professional artists from Mid-Wales and the borders. Among the open studios will be Wild and Woody, making willow baskets and sculptural pieces and Ewe and Ply who will be hand-dying knitting wools. In Liz Neal’s Chapel Gallery the etching press will be in action with fun activities for all the family.

There will be guided tours and displays on the restoration of the historic building - Britain’s best preserved workhouse from the Victorian New Poor Law. A slide show will mark twenty years of progress since it was taken over by a charitable trust. Children can try on workhouse costumes or bake their own pizza in a wood-fired cob oven.

The Food Fair will showcase the best of food and drink from Mid-Wales and the border, with a range of street food to enjoy and delicious artisan products to sample. All this takes place in the beautiful setting of the Cain Valley, by the A490 on the way to Lake Vyrnwy. The day runs from 10am to 5pm. For this Heritage Open Day, promoted by Cadw, entry and parking are free - but the Workhouse welcomes donations towards its ongoing restoration.

Llanfyllin Workhouse. Photo: The Llanfyllin Dolydd Building Preservation Trust

By John Hainsworth - Contributor