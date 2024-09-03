'Time has just flown by!' say choir, as they rehearse for special anniversary concert

We can’t believe we’ve been together for 15 years! We performed our first concert together in Wrenbury, Cheshire in 2009. Since then we’ve performed over 120 times all over Telford and the surrounding counties.

We’ve made recordings, entered competitions and won them, and branched out into performing major works with professional musicians as well as our popular evenings of collected themed shorter songs. We’ve performed everything from Renaissance polyphony to jazz, from arrangements of folk songs, to songs from the shows. We’ve had so much fun performing for all of our audiences, be they new friends or regular concert attenders. The time has just flown by!

Our fifteenth anniversary concert is entitled ‘Everyone Sang’, and is a collection of our favourite songs from over the years. Every choir member has selected their favourite pieces from our repertoire and we’ve put the programme together from there. It is therefore, going to be a really varied and exciting evening, featuring show songs, folk songs, jazz and classical part songs. There will be music by Bob Chilcott, Eric Whitaker, Ola Gjeilo and a complete performance of Tippet’s ‘Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time’. There will be gospel numbers and jazz numbers nestled alongside the sublime music of Stanford and Pitoni! A really eclectic mix, and definitely something for everyone.

Everyone Sang concert

The concert starts at 7pm, tickets are £12/£6 under 16s, and can be obtained by contacting us on Facebook, by ringing 07968 906446, or speaking to any choir member. They will also be available on the door.

We do so hope that you’ll be able to join us for our anniversary celebrations. We look forward to seeing you there!

By Gillian Roberts - Contributor