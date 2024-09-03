Retirement community sows the seeds of gardening success

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Rose Manor, which offers a selection of apartments for people over 55 or with long-term care needs, has been named a winner in the annual Ready Steady Grow competition, hosted in partnership with Sanctuary’s Resident Engagement Team.

Sanctuary is committed to funding and supporting local projects that enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for residents. The Ready Steady Grow competition exemplifies this commitment by encouraging creative and meaningful engagement through gardening.

This year’s event celebrated the achievements of residents across various themes, including Keep Calm, Love Plants, Best Fruit and Veg Patch, and the newly introduced Tallest Sunflower category.

Rose Manor competed in the “Tallest Sunflower” category, where resident Kath Knox impressed with a sunflower that soared to an extraordinary height of 6 feet 2 inches. This impressive achievement underscores the dedication and enthusiasm of Rose Manor’s residents in embracing the gardening challenge and earned the retirement community a £50 B&Q voucher.

Kath Knox said: “I never imagined that my little seed would grow into such a tall sunflower. It’s been amazing to watch it thrive and reach such a height.”

Kath Knox, Retirement Communities Manager, Julia Jones, and fellow resident Diane Blunsdon. Photo: Sanctuary Supported Living

Sanctuary congratulated Rose Manor for their outstanding achievement and dedication. Resident Engagement Officer, Sue Nutter, said: “Wow! What another great year for Ready Steady Grow. It’s been a joy to see so many services get involved and showcase their creativity. Well done to all the winners and participants for making this year’s competition a blooming success!”

By Kirstie Weston - Contributor