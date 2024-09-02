Village's soap and shine fundraiser promises to be packed with fun!

On September 7, Calverhall's Olde Jack Inn car park transforms into the ultimate community hotspot! From 10am-2pm, Ightfield and Calverhall PCC are hosting a fun-filled ‘Car Wash’ event that promises excitement for all ages!

While our event may be smaller than the annual family days, it's packed with fun. Enjoy traditional games like 'Splat the Rat,' 'Bran Tub,' and 'Hook a Duck.' Feeling sporty? Head over to the Calverhall tennis courts for a chance to play and participate in the “Guess the Name of the Tennis Bear” challenge.

But that’s not all... indulge in delicious refreshments, including tray bakes, tea, and coffee, conveniently located just off the playground.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic community event - bring your friends and family, and let’s make some unforgettable memories together. See you there!

By Andy Cooke - Contributor