Rotary visit to explore helping Shrewsbury-based creative arts charity

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will visit The Hive as it targets £50,000 to keep going over the next six months.

The suggested visit came from club president David Morris who welcomed two representatives from The Hive to its latest meeting, he said: “I have heard they are in financial straits and it’s important for the people of Shrewsbury it not only survives – but flourishes.”

Tom Hayes, project manager/fundraiser, told the club that The Hive has a target of £50,000 to get them through the next six months to survive. He said they relied on donations and legacies were also huge to The Hive. They were looking at alternative provision for council funding and the council were giving them money to run activities just for young people.

“Accountants from London have come in and the key is community links. How important that building is with the blue front door. Young people say how it has changed their lives.”

He added that its town centre building at 5 Belmont was an ideal location.

Sixty thousand young people aged 16-30 had been helped with different projects and as many as seven projects were running at any one time.

Said the Rotary club president: “We are certainly aware of some of the amazing things, which this well-loved facility provides.

“However, it is now clear that The Hive is also involved in providing a much wider range of services than many people appreciate. We are therefore keen to find out more before we target our funding.

“We are really looking forward to a visit in the next few weeks’’.

By Peter Love - Contributor