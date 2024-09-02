Lanyon Bowdler runners stepping out to help local charity

The team at Lanyon Bowdler is now in training for the run and hopes to raise as much money as possible for Shropshire ME Group, a local charity that has been supporting people with ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome since 1987 - helping them come to terms with their symptoms and the impact of living with the condition.

Shrewsbury Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 29, starting and finishing at the DMOS People West Mid Showground, with the route taking in the town centre and parts of the beautiful Shropshire countryside.

Vicki Thomas, one of the Lanyon Bowdler runners, said: “The half marathon is a hugely successful event on the calendar and is a great opportunity for us to raise money for an amazing charity. We have a team entered and have set up a fundraising page to maximise our efforts.

“Shropshire ME Group is one of Lanyon Bowdler’s chosen charities and being local, we want to raise money and awareness of the wonderful work they do in our community.

“Through resources such as their website, lending library, and support peer groups in and around Shropshire, they work hard to create a network of help for sufferers, their families and caregivers.

“We have six team members running the half marathon and we are determined to do our very best in order to support Shropshire ME Group.

“We have set up a fundraising page where people can donate to this worthy cause and we would be so grateful if people could support us. All money received will go directly to the charity.

“It would encourage us on the day and make a real difference for the charity - every £1 raised really does have a huge impact on the work they do.”

Paula Poole, Shropshire ME Group Chair, added: “We are so grateful to Lanyon Bowdler in supporting us in this way. As a small local charity run by a handful of volunteers, this means so much to us.

“If the team raise their target of £500, this would fund one of our Peer Support Groups for a year, and so secure its future until August 2025. We have two groups who each meet monthly in Shrewsbury so £500 would really benefit ME sufferers and carers in Shrewsbury.”

To donate, visit givey.com/lanyonbowdlershrewsburyhalfmarathonchallenge or for more about Shropshire ME Group, visit shropshiremegroup.org.

By Simon Alton - Contributor