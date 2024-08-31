TG group looking forward to busy autumn programme of events
"How supermarkets try to trick us", is the subject of Mike Haynes' talk when he visits Wellington Evening TG on Tuesday. Members are looking forward to the evening that starts off the group's autumn programme of events and outings, which includes the guild's birthday lunch, a coffee morning, craft day and a visit to Worcester Christmas Market.
If you are interested in joining a friendly and busy guild that meets a the Belmont Hall, Wellington at 7pm on the first Tuesday of the month, please contact Jean on 01952 247184.
By Alison Rhodes - Contributor