Mother and daughters keeping it in the family

On Saturday, 45-year-old Charlotte Goodwin and her daughters, 28-year-old Courtney and 24-year-old Megan Lancaster, took to the pitch together playing in the same team.

Charlotte, who has been a devoted member of Telford and Wrekin Hockey Club for over 30 years, couldn’t be prouder. "Playing with my daughters is a dream come true," she shared after their latest match against a touring Monmouth College team. "Hockey has always been a big part of our lives, and to share the pitch with Courtney and Megan is something I never imagined possible."

Courtney and Megan, who have followed in their mother’s footsteps since a young age, are equally thrilled. "It's amazing to play alongside Mum," Courtney said. "We’ve always looked up to her, and now we get to share these moments on the field together. It's really special.” The family’s involvement with hockey expands further with Charlotte’s younger children, Brodie and Tiger-Lily, both playing for their respective age-group teams at the St George’s based club.

The family’s love for hockey is evident in their teamwork and communication on the field. Their understanding of each other’s play style has already translated into a successful partnership for Telford and Wrekin. Whilst they usually play for different teams within the club the trio ran out together in a friendly against Monmouth College which saw them contributing to a decisive 3-0 victory, with Charlotte scoring the final goal.

Their coach, Gary Stacey, is excited about the dynamic they bring to the squad, he said: "It’s rare to see such a connection between players, and the girls have it naturally. They’re a joy to coach, and their presence is a huge asset to the club."

Charlotte, Courtney and Megan’s story is a testament to the power of family in sport, showcasing how shared passions can bring people together in the most extraordinary ways. As they continue to play and grow together Telford and Wrekin Hockey Club is undoubtedly witnessing something truly special - a bond that transcends the game and will inspire many for years to come.

By Chris Chiverton - Contributor