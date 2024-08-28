Students at specialist college vitalise heritage railway

The volunteers organised a private train ride from Oswestry station to Weston Wharf, entrusting Harry with the assistant guard’s duties to celebrate the completion of his Supported Internship. For weeks, Harry has been brimming with excitement at his chance to wave the flag and work the intercom from the guard’s compartment. Lying in wait at the destination was a celebratory barbecue for the students, staff and volunteers to enjoy together.

As a part of his studies in horticulture, for two years Harry has been attending a regular work experience placement at Oswestry Cambrian.

Initially, Harry, who is autistic, found the transition to a new routine and environment challenging. When Harry started working on the railway, he struggled to traverse the uneven trackside ground without significant physical and emotional support.

Ruth Braddick, who supports Harry on his placement, says: “Harry’s development is nothing short of incredible. When we started at Cambrian, his confidence was so low that he couldn’t walk over any uneven surface without panicking or needing assistance. His fear of danger was so overwhelming that he struggled to move.”

“Thanks to two years of hard work by college staff and the volunteers at Cambrian, Harry is almost unrecognisable now. He is so much more confident and outgoing, and can walk anywhere confidently.”

For Harry, working in such a supportive environment has unlocked a world of new experiences, including using the Tannoy to make passenger announcements. Harry has always loved locomotives, and he is now looking for an opportunity to work at a railway post-college.

Students in Derwen College Walford’s elite weed fighting task force, Leaf It to Us, have been working alongside Harry on a range of tasks at the Railway. Leaf It to Us are a dedicated team of student gardeners who carry out horticultural projects in the community.

As a reward for the students’ hard work and dedication, the volunteers organised a barbeque at the end of the special train ride. With the grill acting as a smoke machine, and tunes blasting from student DJ Olly’s sound system, Harry and his friends danced through the afternoon.

Harry using the Tannoy in the guard's compartment, supported by Volunteer Coordinator Phil Liddell. Photo: Derwen College

The day was a huge success all around. Phil, volunteer coordinator at Cambrian Railway, says: “The work undertaken by the students from Derwen College has proved invaluable to Cambrian Heritage Railways. Under Ruth’s supervision, they have taken on vegetation clearance on miles of trackside between Oswestry and Weston Wharf, and also at our dormant assets north of Oswestry station, at Blodwell and Porth Y Waen.”

“The students have meticulously weeded the station's concourses and have thoroughly strimmed and mowed the Oswestry platform, which is now looking pristine. Among countless other tasks, they have also litter picked around Oswestry station and trackside.”

“All in all, Derwen College Walford students and staff have become an integral part of Cambrian Heritage Railways – their enthusiasm and good nature are appreciated by fellow volunteers and the Railway hierarchy alike.”

Olly, Harry and Phil Liddell. Photo: Derwen College

Derwen College’s award-winning careers programme provides students like Harry with a personalised roadmap to self-fulfilment. If you, or a young person you know, might benefit from an experience like Harry’s, contact our admissions team at admissions@derwen.ac.uk.

Alternatively, if you are an employer who would like to enquire about offering an opportunity to one of Derwen College’s incredible young people, please contact our Work Experience and Supported Internship Coordinator, Natalie Martin, at natalie.martin@derwen.ac.uk.

By Sam West - Contributor