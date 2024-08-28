Roden Hall residents get creative for ‘Shropshire Rocks’ initiative

The residents at Roden Hall have poured their creativity into designing a variety of unique and colourful rocks. From heart-themed designs to charming depictions of nature's creatures, such as ladybirds and fish, these artistic creations are now waiting to be found around Roden and the local area. The aim is simple: brighten someone’s day with a surprise find, spread positivity, and encourage a sense of community.

“We’re delighted to be part of such a wonderful initiative,” said Becky Jones, Home Manager at Roden Hall. “Our residents have loved getting creative with their designs and are excited to share their ‘Roden Rocks’ with the community. We hope these small tokens of kindness bring a little joy to everyone who finds them.”

Roden Hall is calling on the local community to keep an eye out for their special rocks. If you find one, take a photo, tag @rodenhallcarehome on Facebook, and then re-hide it for someone else to discover. The care home is eager to see how far their rocks can travel and hopes this initiative will create ripples of kindness across Telford and beyond.

This initiative not only fosters creativity and connection within the community but also offers a unique way to share smiles and positivity. So, happy hunting – you never know where a Roden Rock might be hiding next!

