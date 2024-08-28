Shropshire Star
Powys dog lover taking on walking challenge for greyhound rescue

Nikki Hughes from Newtown is set to embark on a remarkable journey, walking the iconic West Highland Way from Glasgow to Fort William - all in aid of Hector's Greyhound Rescue.

Nikki Hughes is walking for Hector's Greyhound Rescue. Photo supplied

Covering 100 miles over the course of seven days, Nikki's trek, beginning on September 10, is not just a personal challenge but a heartfelt mission to raise funds for Hector's, a charity cause close to her heart.

The West Highland Way, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and demanding terrain, will be a huge test for Nikki - a keen hiker who has taken on many of Wales's beautiful mountains previously.

This new challenge is all in aid of Hector's, who operate throughout Wales and north-west England.

To find out more or to donate, please see Nikki's JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/nikkiswesthighlandwalk1723065408176.

By Carrie Dunn - Contributor

