Powys dog lover taking on walking challenge for greyhound rescue

Covering 100 miles over the course of seven days, Nikki's trek, beginning on September 10, is not just a personal challenge but a heartfelt mission to raise funds for Hector's, a charity cause close to her heart.

The West Highland Way, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and demanding terrain, will be a huge test for Nikki - a keen hiker who has taken on many of Wales's beautiful mountains previously.

This new challenge is all in aid of Hector's, who operate throughout Wales and north-west England.

To find out more or to donate, please see Nikki's JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/nikkiswesthighlandwalk1723065408176.

By Carrie Dunn - Contributor