Rural pub to hold beer and cider festival with live music and 'cracking beers'

Our paddock across the road from the pub is a great setting for the event, where there will be 20 cracking beers which will be laid down and kept cool on racking, tapped and vented ahead of time and then served traditionally. You'll be able to move from drink to drink nice and easily, our bar will be accepting cash and card, on a pay as you go basis. We will have cover outside, just in case the weather forecast is typically British.

As well as the main attraction we will have a barbecue serving a variety of foods across the weekend, from pulled pork baps to roast baps on Sunday. We will have live music running throughout the weekend, as well as the chance to speak to some Brewers from the local area.

From 5pm on Thursday, the night will be all about the beer and cider, with some background music to keep the drinks flowing.

Friday - from 12 noon the bar will be open. Live music from Small Horse and The Plan will be from 1.30pm-3.30pm then 7pm-9pm we will see Rob Chapman take to the stage. Our barbecue will be serving pulled pork baps from 5pm. Between 4.30pm-5.30pm Adam and Josh from Big Hand Brewery will be floating around if you have and questions for them.

Saturday - from 12 noon the bar and barbecue will be open. Live music from Dan Cobley will be from 1.30pm-3.30pm then 7pm-9pm we will see Jack Gray take to the stage, who has previously performed for us at our Acoustic Music on the Patio. Our barbecue will be serving traditional burgers and hot dogs. Between 4.30pm-5.30pm Shane from Stonehouse will be here for you to have a chat about all things beer.

Sunday - from 12 noon the bar and barbecue will be open. Live music from Callum Mac will be from 1.30pm-3.30pm then 7pm-9pm we will see Todd Nathaniel take to the stage, who has previously performed for us at our Acoustic Music on the Patio. Our barbecue will be serving roast baps. Between 4.30pm-5.30pm JJ from Magic Dragon Brewery will be around for you to ask questions.

Throughout the weekend the pub will be running as usual inside, serving pub classics, nibbles and sandwiches. On Sunday roast dinners will also be available.

As we are a rural pub we know transport can be difficult. To help with this we have organised a taxi shuttle service running on Saturday and Sunday. The taxi will be running between; The Swan, Whitchurch Train Station, The Black Bear in Whitchurch, Wrenbury Shop and Malpas High Street. The taxi times will link with trains from Manchester and Shrewsbury, these trains will pass through: Stockport, Wilmslow, Crewe, Nantwich, Whitchurch, Prees and Wem. The taxi will be at a charge of £5 per person, per journey.

We will have camping available to tents and motor homes from Thursday to Sunday. This will be at a cost of £15 per pitch per night. There will be access to water and a toilet. No caravans due to there being no electricity.

By Katie Vaughan - Contributor