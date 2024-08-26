Much missed community village fete making a return after 10-year absence

After more than a decade since the last fete, this beloved community event is back, promising a day filled with fun, festivities, and the unmistakable charm of Tilstock.

Reviving a tradition that has been missed for over 10 years, the Tilstock Village Fete will feature an exciting range of activities for all ages, including traditional games, live entertainment, local food and drink stalls, and more. This is a perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to reconnect and celebrate the vibrant community spirit that makes Tilstock so special.

"We are incredibly proud to reintroduce the Tilstock Village Fete after more than a decade," said Callum The Landlord of The Horseshoes Inn. "This event has always been at the heart of our village life, and we're excited to bring everyone together again to enjoy a day of fun, laughter, and community pride."

Trade pitches are still available for local businesses, artisans, and food vendors who wish to participate. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your products and services to a broad audience and to be part of a landmark event in the village calendar.

The fete is open from 12 noon to 6pm at The Horseshoes Inn, Tilstock, SY13 3NR.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of the grand return of the Tilstock Village Fete! For more information on booking a trade pitch or to learn more about the event, please contact Callum on 07384 181842.

Let’s make this year’s fete one to remember - come join us and be part of Tilstock history!

Poster: Callum McCarthy

