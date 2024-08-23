Furniture scheme's visit from TV crew as it celebrates 30 years

Zoe, 49, was given a voucher to spend and Otis, a pupil at Bomere Heath CE Primary School, selected a double bed with drawers in the base.

They were interviewed and filmed in the warehouse and the news crew were afterwards completing the assignment at the family’s home in Bomere Heath.

Otis told the interviewer why he had chosen the double bed and Zoe said she was a single parent finding the cost of living a struggle at the moment. She had previously used the furniture warehouse when she was setting up her flat and with money tight the scheme was an ‘excellent opportunity’ to make an affordable purchase, she said: “I’ve had white goods and a chest-of-drawers in the past and the people here are lovely.”

Mike Hall being interviewed. Photo: Peter Love

Mike Hall spoke of his 25-year association with the charity, saying: “We operate a simple philosophy which is to encourage local people who have a little bit more to donate furniture and household goods for the benefit of those who haven’t got so much.

“We sell on at a very low price to people with very little in the local community so it becomes a win-win situation.”

He added that the scheme could not operate without volunteers: “We are very proud of our volunteers who are amazing and give lots of hours of their time.”

By Peter Love - Contributor