Celebrations continue at school following a 'pleasing' set of GCSE results

Acting Headteachers, Mrs Natalie Havard and Mrs Suzy Craddock-Bennett, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, stating, "This year's GCSE results are a testament to the commitment and perseverance of our students, the unwavering support of their families, and the dedication of our outstanding staff. We are incredibly proud of the success they have achieved. We must also remember the challenges this cohort of pupils have faced, they have in essence spent every year of their secondary education in the middle, or the aftermath, of the pandemic. Today is a time to reflect and celebrate their achievements, it’s so pleasing to see the smiles on the pupils faces and we are so proud of them.

Chair of Governors, Rob Harper said, “Well done to all of our pupils who have taken their GCSE's. I hope that your results are as favourable as you thought that they would be. I look forward to seeing some of you coming back to Newtown High School to join our flourishing and successful Sixth Form. I want to wish you all the very best for chosen next steps, and I’m sure you will all be successful. As ever I would also like to thank our superb members of staff for their hard work; and to thank the parents, for their unwavering support.”

The school said its Sixth Form applications are still open. For more details about all the courses that are on offer, visit: powys6.cymru

Hard work and determination comes to fruition for Jun Lin. Photo: Newtown High School

Notable achievements include:

JBC Campus:

Lloyd Black 2 x A*, 7 x A, 2 x B

Lola Tennant Eyles 2x A*, 6 x A, 3 x B, 1 x C

Yasmin Davies 7 x A, 5 x B

Newtown Campus:

Casey Pritchard: 8 x A*, 3 x A

Jun Lin: 7 x A*, 4 x A

Jacob Webster: 6 x A*, 4 x A, 2 x B

By Suzy Craddock - Contributor