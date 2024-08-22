Wem school makes significant progress

Julia Taylor, Headteacher of Woodlands School, expressed her joy at the results, stating: "I am absolutely delighted with the results our students have achieved this year. Their hard work, perseverance, and commitment have truly paid off, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they have accomplished. Our staff have been exceptional in providing the support and guidance needed to help our students reach their full potential. This is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved, and I am excited to see what the future holds for our students as they continue to pursue their dreams."

Woodlands School has seen excellent results across a wide range of subjects, with many students surpassing expectations and achieving personal bests.

The school community celebrates these successes and looks forward to the bright futures ahead for all its students.

Photo: Woodlands School

Photo: Woodlands School

Photo: Woodlands School

Photo: Woodlands School

Photo: Woodlands School

Photo: Woodlands School

Photo: Woodlands School

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor