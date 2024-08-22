There is still time to apply for a grant - reminder to students following exam results

Just Credit Union is reminding students that applications are now open for the Roger Walker Education Award worth £500.

The award, which is in its fourth year, will help a young person between 17 and 25 who lives in the region to continue in further education.

The award can be used for a variety of purposes including transport costs, fees or equipment necessary for a particular course.

Just Credit Union say the purpose of the award is deliberately broad and an awards panel will consider where the grant can have most impact in helping someone to continue their education and who might otherwise struggle to do so.

Just Credit Union, of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, say applications for the award will close on August 30. For further information visit info@justcreditunion.org

By Peter Love - Contributor