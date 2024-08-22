Newport school celebrates excellent GCSE results

A total of 138 pupils completed their GCSE studies at Adams, with almost every pupil studying ten subjects, resulting in a pass rate of 93% (grades 9 - 5). 81% of pupils achieved grades 9 - 6, 61% of pupils achieved grades 9 - 7 and 35% of pupils achieved the highest grades of 9 - 8. In addition there were some incredible individual achievements to celebrate. A total of 15 pupils secured grades 9 - 7 (formerly A*/A) in all ten of their subjects and 7 pupils achieved a straight set of ten GCSEs at grade 9 (formerly A*).

There were some particularly high results in the sciences and maths but also in the humanities subjects (geography, history and religious studies) and music. At Haberdashers’ Adams, we believe passionately in giving pupils every opportunity to grow into interesting, balanced, confident and articulate young people, encouraging them to engage in a wide range of extra-curricular activities alongside their studies. All pupils sit 10 GCSEs including three separate sciences, a language, a humanity, a performance subject (art, drama, music or PE) maths and English.

Headmaster Gary Hickey said: “I am delighted to report a great set of results and my congratulations go out to all of our pupils. I am particularly proud of their hard work and dedication given this cohort had a disrupted start to their secondary education, due to Covid-19, and have had to play catch up ever since. I would like to express my huge thanks to all of the staff who have played a pivotal role in supporting our pupils over the past two years.”

Celebration time! Photo: Haberdashers' Adams

Charlotte Harman, Head of Sixth Form, added: “The majority of our pupils will be progressing into our Sixth Form, where they will continue their academic journey in an environment that nurtures both academic and personal growth. We are confident that they will continue to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”

By Sarah Reynolds - Contributor