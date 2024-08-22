Marches School celebrates remarkable GCSE results

Sally Wilmot, Head of School at The Marches School, expressed her pride, saying, "These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, who have overcome many challenges to achieve such fantastic outcomes. I am immensely proud of each student and the progress they have made.

Our staff have also played a crucial role in this success, providing unwavering support and guidance throughout their academic journey. We are confident that our students are well-prepared for the next phase of their education and future careers."

The Marches School continues to set high standards for academic achievement, with students excelling across a wide array of subjects. The school community celebrates this success and looks forward to the continued accomplishments of its students.

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor