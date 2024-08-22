Lots of smiling faces on GCSE results day

Staff said they were incredibly proud of the achievements of students at Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, Charlton, Telford Priory and Burton Borough in Newport.

Charlton School in Wellington saw particularly strong results in English, history, engineering, art, drama and dance, and some outstanding individual performances.

They included Sophie Podmore who achieved eight grade 9s and one grade 8, and twins Evie and Isobel Martin who between them achieved seven grade 9s, seven grade 8s and five grade 7s.

Hadley Learning Community said results had been excellent across a broad range of subjects with particularly strong performance in English, Spanish, French, health and social care, art, religious studies and dance.

Letitia Coles achieved eight grade 9s, and one grade 8, while Rebecca Cheshire achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 6.

Burton Borough School in Newport cited English, photography, Spanish, art and music and among its top performing subject areas.

Star performers included Evie Bulman with nine grade 9s, whilst Natalie Duce and Niamh Stretton both achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7.

At Telford Priory School – which will be renamed New Road Academy in September - sciences were again among the top performing subject areas, alongside languages and physical education.

Maisy Lane earned two distinction stars, two grade 9s and two grade 8s and is off to study health and social care at Telford College, while Amandeep Deol has a place at Newport Girls’ High School to study biology, chemistry and psychology after achieving a distinction, four grade 8s and four grade 7s.

Amandeep Deol and Larissa Mannering with Telford Priory School head teacher Andrea Bell. Photo supplied

Ercall Wood Academy reported excellent English results once again, with subject areas such as art, business, dance and photography also performing well - achieving considerably higher results than the national average.

A happy duo - Amandeep Deol and Mayah Hall. Photo supplied

Isabella Hartley’s progress level was the highest in the academy, achieving more than three grades above target. Ayobabi Banjoko and Zeba Basharat were also stand out performers, securing 15 top-end grades between them.

Ben Oliver-Evans, whose parents made 'good luck' cakes and cookies for all the students on results day. Photo supplied

Queensway School in Telford, which caters for young people on the autistic spectrum and those with social, emotional and mental health difficulties, saw its highest ever maths and English achievement

Caitlyn Haden-Shuttleworth and Shayna Haden got the grades they needed to progress. Photo supplied

More than a quarter of students achieved at least seven qualifications at level one or above, and two thirds achieved at least five.

Tilly Came is all smiles after collecting her results. Photo supplied

Kickstart Academy said it was extremely proud of its students – including many who have overcome barriers and adversity during their school journey. Some have secured places in the military, while others are moving onto college, apprenticeships or employment.

Toby Vanes did better than he expected, and is off to study electrical engineering at Telford College. Photo supplied

Learning Community Trust deputy chief executive Paul Roberts said: “Our schools have worked tirelessly to provide students with the best possible progression opportunities.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the parents and families for all of their support over the past year, working with us to help students meet their potential.

“Once again this year, our students have achieved the outcomes they need to go to college, apprenticeships or into employment and we are proud that our schools have provided the springboard for their successful futures.”

By Carl Jones - Contributor