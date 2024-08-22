College students achieve ‘fantastic’ GCSE results

Principal Dr Michael Truss was delighted that the college’s results were once again outstanding, saying: “Our GCSE students work hard across a wide range of subjects and I’m delighted to see their hard work rewarded. Concord’s staff are tireless in their support of our students in their ambitions and seeing how well these young people have taken on every opportunity they have had has been a great pleasure.”

Echoing the sentiment, Head of Lower School Ms Sue Correll said: “Our students have shown extremely high levels of diligence to achieve such superb GCSE results and as a cohort they are creative, innovative, ambitious and resilient.

“They have supported each other admirably this year, and they enter the next stage of their education with both excellent qualifications and an international perspective, with close friends from every part of the globe.”

By Peter Love - Contributor