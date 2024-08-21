Oswestry balloon spectacular raises an incredible £37,000

Thousands of visitors flocked to Cae Glas Park in Oswestry at the weekend and dug deep in their pockets to raise thousands of pounds for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care services for those with life-limiting illnesses living in areas including Oswestry, Whitchurch, Ellesmere and Wem.

The two-day event on August 17 and 18, held in association with Oswestry Town Council, Elevate Balloon Flights and supported by Oswestry BID, was free to attend with a suggested donation on arrival.

A vast array of balloons was on display – including the Nightingale House balloon and, of course, crowd favourite Sonic the Hedgehog.

There was a host of entertainment available for families including dance workshops, a Punch and Judy show and circus workshops.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: High Pixel Photography

Nightingale House’s Events Fundraiser Lowri Sadler said: “Thanks to the incredible support from our community and partners, we are thrilled to announce that the Oswestry Balloon Carnival 2024 has raised an amazing £37,000 for Nightingale House Hospice.

“It was a wonderful weekend filled with balloon activity, entertainment, fun, and laughter.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved—our dedicated volunteers, hardworking staff, talented entertainers, enthusiastic stallholders, and, of course, our invaluable partners from Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry BID, and Elevate Balloons.

“Your contributions have made a significant difference, and we couldn’t be more grateful."

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: High Pixel Photography

By Caroline Jones - Contributor