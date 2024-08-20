The last straw for scarecrow trail...
Wem Scarecrow Trail has taken place, sadly for the last time this year, but goes out on a high. The trail, which started during lockdown in 2020, has been raising money for local charities, however has seen numbers of entrants dwindle over the last four years. The small group of friends that started it all off said: "We cannot thank the local community enough for their ongoing support, but we can fully understand the reasons why numbers have gone down."
This year's trail was in aid of A Bear Named Buttony, a charity which supports youngsters after stoma operations. So far the group have raised £930.
The competition which is judged by the general public was won by 'Worzel and Aunt Sally'. The most comical scarecrow went to the 'Lazy Gardener'. Finally the best child entry was won by 'The Beach Invasion'.
The group also run a Christmas themed wheelbarrow fun run. This, they hope will continue to grow and prosper.
By Steve Tudor - Contributor