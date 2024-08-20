The last straw for scarecrow trail...

This year's trail was in aid of A Bear Named Buttony, a charity which supports youngsters after stoma operations. So far the group have raised £930.

The competition which is judged by the general public was won by 'Worzel and Aunt Sally'. The most comical scarecrow went to the 'Lazy Gardener'. Finally the best child entry was won by 'The Beach Invasion'.

The group also run a Christmas themed wheelbarrow fun run. This, they hope will continue to grow and prosper.

By Steve Tudor - Contributor