Folk club returns with a night of music for everyone

All four are internally renowned singers, instrumentalists, writer/composers and teachers, they are Nancy Kerr, James Fagan, Jess Arrowsmith and Richard Arrowsmith.

The Melrose Quartet perform a diverse repertoire - carousing chorus songs, lively dance tunes, ancient stories and modern pieces written in celebration of everything from birthdays and weddings to issues that affect all of our 21st century lives. This is music for everybody.

The evening starts at 8pm, tickets £18, £6 for under 18s, available from: northshropshirefolk.com or by calling 07506 724572.

