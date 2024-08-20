Chirk man is appointed charity's new chair of the board of trustees

Chris Burgoyne has taken on the role at the Wrexham hospice after Eluned Griffiths stepped down earlier this month.

Chris brings extensive leadership skills to his new appointment, having worked in various roles in the banking sector during a career spanning 42 years.

Chris, a father of three and grandfather of four from Chirk, has been involved in Nightingale House Hospice for more than 20 years, joining the Board of Trustees in 2003, later working as the hospice’s Head of Operations for three years.

While continuing to serve as Chair of the Chirk Fundraising Group, Chris is looking forward to leading the hospice into its 30th year in 2025 as Chair of the Board of Trustees. Chris added: “It truly is an absolute honour and privilege to be new Chair of the Board and I am very much looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Earlier this year the hospice completed the final stage of a £5m investment. Chris said: “Our facilities are first class for patients and their families.

“I know of people who have been nervous and reluctant to come in but when they do have said that they would have no hesitation in coming back. It is a fantastic facility for our community. It is a bright place to help people live their life to the full.

“We have a very forward-thinking Board of Trustees and will continue to review our strategic plan twice a year to make sure that we continue to move forward and that we do try and provide additional services. However, we can only do that when the appropriate funding is available.

“Over the years I have witnessed some tough times for the hospice and some severe financial difficulties. Financial pressures are still there as we need to raise around £4million, year in year out, in addition to our central funding, to meet our near-£5million running costs.

“It never ceases to amaze me how much support we receive from the communities in our catchment area, and beyond, to meet our running costs every year. We would not be able to do what we do without that incredible level of support.”

Eluned said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees; however, I believe now is the right moment to step down following the successful completion of the £5m renovations."

Welcoming Chris into the role, she added: "Chris has been a dedicated supporter of Nightingale House and has a longstanding relationship with the hospice. I’m excited to continue my involvement as a Trustee and to collaborate with him in his new position as Chair."

By Caroline Jones - Contributor