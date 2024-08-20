Boost your maths and English skills at Telford College

New functional skills, GCSE and English as a foreign language (ESOL) courses start in September for adults aged 19 and above who want to top up qualifications to progress in their careers.

Functional skills is an alternative to GCSEs which offers a vocational pathway with the flexibility to sit assessments all year round. The next courses at Telford College begin on September 9.

“These courses focus more specifically on the skills you need for the workplace, and can provide you with a useable qualification in the space of just 17 weeks,” explained learner manager Ed Young-Lidard.

“They are perfect for people who are at work and are looking to build studies around a busy lifestyle – the time commitment is only three hours a week.”

The functional skills courses are being delivered at two Telford College sites - the Wellington campus, and the brand new digital and maths skills hub in Telford town centre’s Station Quarter.

Ed said: “We have invested heavily in new software for our adult learners on these programmes, which are suitable for people from a wide range of ages and backgrounds.

“In the past year, we’ve had people as old as 62 signing up – proving that it’s never too late to learn a new skill.”

The functional skills courses are particularly popular with NHS workers, staff from the early years and education sectors, and international students with qualifications which are not recognised in the UK.

Nia Rigby, who has worked in healthcare for more than 20 years, studied functional skills maths with the college, and said: “Having maths as a GCSE grade C, 4 or functional skills pass, can open so many doors for you in any career.”

Accounts assistant and part-time firefighter Gaynor Williams studied functional skills English at the college. She said: “I enjoyed coming back to college for the English and maths evening sessions and I would encourage every adult who needs maths and English to take the plunge.”

“It was an extremely proud moment, going back to study these two particular subjects due to my previous time at school. Just to know that I am capable of achieving these goals was amazing.”

Teaching assistant apprentice Kim Allen completed functional skills courses in both maths and English with the college during her time at Telford Langley School – achieving the college’s highest maths mark ever.

“I really enjoyed the course, and took some of my work into my placement to challenge students and it really motivated them to study harder.”

Find out more about all of Telford College’s adult maths and English courses, see telfordcollege.ac.uk/join-us/our-courses/adult/

By Carl Jones - Contributor