Birmingham Weekender: Full line-up of performances announced for Hippodrome Live!

Inspired by West End Live, Hippodrome Live! will feature performances from Disney’s Aladdin, SIX, & Juliet, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, 42 Balloons, Play On! and Four Felons and a Funeral. Audiences will also be able to see a performance from The Jingleclaw, the first production from Birmingham Hippodrome’s New Musical Theatre department, which will receive its premiere this December.

Taking place in Hippodrome Square, right outside the front doors of Birmingham Hippodrome, there will be two 90-minute shows at 1pm and 3.30pm. Both shows will feature the same line up and be hosted by performer Alexia McIntosh, recently announced as playing the title role in The Jingleclaw.

Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “As the West Midlands’ home of musical theatre, we are delighted to showcase so many incredible performances for free - from the biggest shows, exciting new work and Hippodrome originals - as part of Birmingham Weekender and to kick start the Hippodrome’s 125th anniversary season. It’s the first time something like this has happened outside London, and we’re sure it won’t be the last. Come down and join the celebrations.”

Hippodrome Live! is part of Birmingham Weekender and the Hippodrome’s 125th anniversary celebrations. The annual free festival brings amazing performances, fantastical installations, pop up experiences and new commissions from regional, national and international companies to the streets, squares, shopping centres and even the sky above the city, from Friday 23 to Monday 26 August. Download the full programme at: birminghamhippodrome.com

Birmingham Weekender 2024 is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome in partnership with Bullring & Grand Central with funding through HM Government’s and West Midlands Combined Authority’s Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund and Arts Council England.

Global Streets, Without Walls and FABRIC are programme partners.

Birmingham Weekender 2024 is supported by Birmingham City Council, United by 2022, Southside District, The Arcadian, Colmore BID, Central BID, Network Rail and is part of 100 Days of Creativity.

By Lauren Morton - Contributor