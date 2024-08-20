A plant lovers’ paradise at the Dorothy Clive Garden this August bank holiday

The plant fair is situated in the heart of this most charming and beautiful 12-acre garden and is a special fund-raising event for the Willoughbridge Garden Charitable Trust who maintain these wonderful gardens.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "Now in its 17th year, this is always a spectacular plant fair at a truly not to be missed garden. If you haven't been to the garden before, you're in for a real treat and we know we'll meet again many of our gardening friends who have enjoyed the sheer exuberant flower power of the borders over the years the fairs have been running.

"It’s the time to make the most of the late summer sun and get out and enjoy your garden and this plant fair is a great place to pick up some plants to add some late colour to your garden. The brilliant plant fair attracts a fabulous line-up of 24 nurseries and garden accessories so there's sure to be something to set your summer garden ablaze with colour and add a sparkle to a shady spot, plus lots of expert knowledge on hand to help you choose the best plants for your garden.

"The event includes entry to the 12-acre Dorothy Clive Gardens. The stars in summer are the stunning and colourful late summer flower borders and the contrasting shady woodland garden all linked by a network of paths. The large display glasshouse offers a touch of the tropics. You can explore the gardens, sit and relax in the many seating areas, and enjoy the tearoom's home-baking on the terrace lawn, whilst enjoying the lovely views of the surrounding countryside."

The Dorothy Clive Garden. Photo: Plant Hunters' Fair

This special event takes place on August 25 and 26, from 10am-5pm both days. The garden offers a great special event price on these days of just £5 for garden and plant fair entry. Free parking, dogs welcome. The Dorothy Clive Garden can be found on the A51 two miles south of Woore (TF9 4EU for satnav). Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for a list of nurseries attending.

By Janet Blow - Contributor