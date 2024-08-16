Unlocking a Tudor enigma: First ever heritage tours of a Shropshire hall

Sir Rowland Hill was a pivotal figure in the English Reformation, and the house he built while out of favour as his rural headquarters is believed to be a repository of hidden meanings and symbolism.

His network extended far and wide, influencing figures such as William Shakespeare and fostering a climate of intellectual and artistic ferment. Soulton Hall is a powerful reminder of his courage, vision, and the extraordinary spirit of the Tudor era. This autumn, visitors will be granted a rare opportunity to step into this enigmatic world.

These tours are offered in collaboration with the Historic Houses Association, and first of them was quickly sold out and triggered a waiting list.

Visitors will be captivated by the house’s rich history and architectural intricacies. Highlights of the tour include a concealed chapel, aligned with the rising Easter sun, hinting at the property's spiritual significance, along with a priest hide (for Protestants): one of the oldest in the country, offering a glimpse into the perilous world of religious dissent.

The Epidaurus Court, a unique performance space inspired by classical Greek theatres, suggests a vibrant cultural life the generation before Shakespeare was born, while the enigmatic dancing pavement, believed to represent the instructions for the "Dance of Harmony" that concludes As You Like It connects the house to the literary giant. Moreover, the hall’s commanding view of the surrounding woodland definitively connects it to the woodland setting of Thomas Lodge's Rosalynde (1590) - which is the source book for the beloved pastoral comedy.

Within these walls lies a story of defiance, creativity, and a pivotal era in English history. The visionary behind Soulton Hall, was more than a merchant; he was a champion of progress and a patron of the arts. As Tim Ashton, a member of the family who have been at Soulton for centuries passionately says: "In many ways, Shakespeare and the Renaissance were brought into being by Old Sir Rowland Hill, a hero of the 16th century whose time has come again."

Recognising the growing interest in their home's rich heritage, the Ashton family is committed to sharing Soulton Hall's story. "It is not fair to gatekeep such important parts of the Tudor story of England," Tim explains. By opening their doors to visitors, they hope to shed light on the complex political landscape of the time and reveal the hidden depths of Shropshire's internationally important cultural heritage.

For further details about the tours, visit: soultonhall.co.uk

By Tim Ashton - Contributor