Storytelling songstress will bring 70s nostalgia to Shrewsbury

Recently praised by legendary songwriters Paul Williams (The Carpenters) who said "You have a wonderful gift" and David Pomeranz (Barry Manilow) who remarked "Your voice is beautiful," these new intimate live shows will take on the feel of a nostalgic evening at home with Harriet in her living room, chatting and performing a selection of favourite classic '70s songs from her record collection with a live band.

Often compared to the legendary Karen Carpenter, Harriet also celebrates 70s nostalgia with the release of her newly-announced album ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’ on October 4. The album emerges as Harriet has successfully taken some of the timeless classics of the decade to a new audience, with her social media teasers of ‘Yesterday Once More’, ‘Rainbow Connection’ and ‘Sailing’ attracting 22 million views in recent months, adding to a total of 70 million views across all videos.

Full of her elegant and exquisitely performed interpretations of classic songs from the likes of The Carpenters, Carole King and Barry Manilow, ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’ is an album that will speak to an array of different audiences. For fans who adored the originals at the time, it’s a rush of nostalgia in which Harriet’s soaring vocal gift breathes fresh life into old songs. For fans who perhaps feel like they were born in the wrong era, it offers a crash course in some of the decade’s most storied songs. And, as we’ve seen on social media, some fans are discovering these songs for the very first time. For Harriet, it also presents an opportunity for personal rediscovery: to dig deep into her record collection and reconnect with the songs that first inspired her to pursue a life in music.

Harriet says, “This album is a celebration of my love of music from the late 1970s and the songs that have shaped me as an artist and performer. I have been longing to reconnect with my musical roots and ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’, both the album and live show, have given me the opportunity to embrace parts of myself and my sound that I’m excited to share. I hope people discover in the album a sense of comfort and nostalgia and are able to experience again any feelings that they thought had been lost. I think this is something we are all craving right now… to get the feeling again.”

Tickets for Harriet's Shrewsbury show are available at: theatresevern.co.uk

By Simon Blackmore - Contributor