Shrewsbury's new MP discusses town's congestions problems with Rotarians

The proposed four mile stretch of road, she told members and guests of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, was too expensive and would not solve Shrewsbury’s serious congestion problems.

“I am really not sure that it is the best solution – I want us to solve the problem of congestion,” she said.

The MP was making her first visit to a Rotary club following her election as Shrewsbury’s MP in last month’s general election and she was challenged by one of its members on the scrapping of the road with the northern area of the town, particularly the Battlefield roundabout, suffering from severe congestion.

“I agree that congestion is a serious problem – I sit in the congestion, but there is a much quicker and cheaper solution. Roundabout improvements support businesses and residents and would relieve the problem in two years. This can be achieved much more quickly.”

She said the new government would force councils to pay more attention to infrastructure when it came to building new homes. “It won’t be raising the extra £120m for the relief road which would be a black hole in the finances of the government.”

Julia revealed it was the late Jo Cox, MP for Batley & Spen, murdered in 2016, who was her inspiration and that the Shrewsbury seat was her third attempt to get into Parliament.

“It is important for me to meet as many of you as possible and listen to what is important to you.

“It is important you talk to me and raise things with me. My job is to listen to you and that your voice is heard.”

She added: “Thank you Rotary for the valuable work you are doing for vulnerable people like the food bank. That is so important. Don’t underestimate the impact you have on people.”

By Peter Love - Contributor