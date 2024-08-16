Save the date: Dachshund extravaganza coming to Whitchurch

Celebrate Christmas with your dachshund and enjoy a picturesque walk around the beautiful lake, in what promises to be a fun filled day!

With dachshund and dog related stalls, photographer, and dog friendly cafe with beautiful log burning fire. Meet Santa Paws in our grotto, enjoy free puppuccinos, enter our raffle and fun fancy dress and dog show.

Ticket sales in aid of a fabulous charity, Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a small organisation which loans equipment to dachshunds with intervertebral disc disease.

Although the day is in aid of IVDD - all dog breeds are welcome.

The event is open from 10am to 4pm and visitors are welcome to stay all day. Follow us on our Facebook or Instagram page - Dachshund Extravaganza 2024.

By Michelle Anderson - Contributor