Much Wenlock care home opens its doors to dementia café

Taking place on the third Thursday of each month from 11am-12.30pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

General Manager Lea-Ann Littler said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. Our team here at Wheatlands. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

By Katie Macey - Contributor