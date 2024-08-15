Whitchurch school applauds exceptional A-Level results

A significant number of our students have secured places at prestigious universities, while others are embarking on apprenticeships. Whatever path they choose, we are confident that the strong foundation they have built at Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form will guide them to success in the future.

Tim Stonall, Headteacher of Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form, expressed his delight with this year’s results, saying: "I am immensely proud of our students for their exceptional A-Level achievements. Their commitment and hard work have been truly inspiring, and I am confident they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward. We wish them all the best for the future and eagerly await news of their continued successes.

"As a school and sixth form, we remain dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student seeking to support all students to the very highest outcomes. Today, we celebrate their achievements and look forward to maintaining this positive momentum in the years to come."

Another year of outstanding results. Photo: Sir John Talbot's School

Notable achievements include:

Faye Croughan: Biology - C, Core Maths - B, Physics - A, RE - C.

Will Gilbert: EPQ - A*, Business Studies - B: Design - B: Geography - B.

Meg Masters: Design - D, English Literature - C, History - D.

Charlotte Perkins: EPQ - A*, Art - A, Biology - A*, Chemistry - A*.

Joe Turner: EPQ - D, History - C, PE - C, Psychology - C.

Year 12 EPQ:

Amy Jackson - A*.

Lili Aho-Dawson EPQ - grade A.

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor