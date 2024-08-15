Strong results showcase student and staff dedication

Whatever their chosen path, we are confident that the experiences and education they’ve received at Idsall School and Sixth Form have prepared them well for the challenges ahead.

Michelle King, Headteacher of Idsall School and Sixth Form, shared her pride in the students' achievements, stating: "I am immensely proud of our students and their excellent A-Level results this year. Their hard work and commitment have been truly remarkable, and I am certain they will continue to achieve great things in the future. We wish them all the best in their next steps and look forward to hearing about their future successes."

At Idsall School and Sixth Form, we are committed to helping each student reach their full potential. As we celebrate today’s successes, we also look forward to continuing our journey of progress and excellence in the years to come.

Notable Achievements:

Sofia Slattery – PE A*, Biology A*, Maths A.

Dan Field – Chemistry A, Maths A*, Physics A* and an EPQ qualification .

Eesa Muhammad – Biology A, Chemistry A, Maths A.

Olivia James – English Lit A, Psychology A, Sociology A.

Elif Cetin – Biology A, Chemistry A, Geography A and a 4th A Level in Maths B.

Michelle Agyemang – B in Italian.

Ellie Warrender – Chemistry A*, Maths A, Biology A.

Isabelle Harrison – Maths A, Geography A, Chemistry B & EPQ B grade.

Jess Steventon – Psychology A*, Health & Social Care – Dist.*, English Language B.

The Class of 2024. Photo: Idsall School and Sixth Form

For more information about Idsall School and its approach to education plus how to apply for our Sixth Form, please visit idsallschool.org.

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor