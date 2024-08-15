Strong results showcase student and staff dedication
Idsall School and Sixth Form is thrilled to announce a year of strong A-Level and BTEC Level 3 results across a wide range of subjects, showcasing the dedication and effort of our students and staff. These results reflect the ongoing progress within our school particularly those that entered a fourth A Level and achieved an A*-B in an additional language. This is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are excited to see a large number of our students have been accepted into respected universities, while others are choosing to pursue apprenticeships, or other exciting opportunities.
Whatever their chosen path, we are confident that the experiences and education they’ve received at Idsall School and Sixth Form have prepared them well for the challenges ahead.
Michelle King, Headteacher of Idsall School and Sixth Form, shared her pride in the students' achievements, stating: "I am immensely proud of our students and their excellent A-Level results this year. Their hard work and commitment have been truly remarkable, and I am certain they will continue to achieve great things in the future. We wish them all the best in their next steps and look forward to hearing about their future successes."
At Idsall School and Sixth Form, we are committed to helping each student reach their full potential. As we celebrate today’s successes, we also look forward to continuing our journey of progress and excellence in the years to come.
Notable Achievements:
Sofia Slattery – PE A*, Biology A*, Maths A.
Dan Field – Chemistry A, Maths A*, Physics A* and an EPQ qualification .
Eesa Muhammad – Biology A, Chemistry A, Maths A.
Olivia James – English Lit A, Psychology A, Sociology A.
Elif Cetin – Biology A, Chemistry A, Geography A and a 4th A Level in Maths B.
Michelle Agyemang – B in Italian.
Ellie Warrender – Chemistry A*, Maths A, Biology A.
Isabelle Harrison – Maths A, Geography A, Chemistry B & EPQ B grade.
Jess Steventon – Psychology A*, Health & Social Care – Dist.*, English Language B.
For more information about Idsall School and its approach to education plus how to apply for our Sixth Form, please visit idsallschool.org.
By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor