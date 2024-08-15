Shrewsbury school's head girl team lead on successful A-Level results

What was particular exciting for the school was the excellence demonstrated across Faculties from Creative Technologies, Science, Languages and Maths.

Head of Art James Millichamp with Bella celebrating her A* in Art and Design Graphics. 100 per cent of A-level Art students achieved A*/A.

Shrewsbury High School is renowned for its dynamic and innovative Art Department and SHS artists were celebrating as the department achieved 100 per cent A*/A grades in Fine Art, Art and Design (Graphics) and Art and Design (Photography). Religious Studies also saw 100 per cent A*/As.

There were also strong performances in Science and Maths with 70 per cent of grades across Biology, Chemistry and Physics A*/B and 80 per cent of Maths and Further Maths A*/B.

80 per cent of Languages grades across French, Spanish, German and Latin were A*/B. Classical Civilisation and Drama achieved 100 per cent A*/B. 88 per cent of Computer Science grades achieved A* – B and 100 per cent of CTEC ICT at the highest grade, Distinction.

SHS Head Darren Payne praised his year 13 students and is delighted that following their hard work they will now be heading off to pursue university courses, industry apprenticeships and gap years, with over 80 per cent of students achieving their first-choice destination.

Head Girl Harriet Underhill juggled leadership responsibilities and academic endeavours to achieve AAA. Photo: Shrewsbury High School Head of Art James Millichamp celebrates Bella’s Matthew’s A in Art and Design Graphics, and the Art Faculty’s 100% AA grades. Photo: Shrewsbury High School Pippa Simcock celebrates a place at Hertford College, Oxford to read Geography after achieving AAA. Photo: Shrewsbury High School

Pippa heads to Oxford to read Geography at Hertford College and three students will take up Medicine at Nottingham, Edinburgh and UCL. Phoebe will study Veterinary Medicine at Nottingham and Sapphira takes up an aerospace apprenticeship with MBDA. The variety of A level success is reflected in the diverse choice of University courses, from Biomedical Sciences, Fine Art, Theatre and English, Screen Acting and Film Production, Natural Sciences, Modern Languages and Latin and International Business.

“I am extremely proud of our Year 13s. This is a year group of outstanding young women who deserve all of the success they are enjoying today. I am proud of their academic achievements, of the contributions they have made to our school and of their inspiring leadership during their Sixth Form years as excellent role models to our younger students. I wish them every success and happiness for the future.”

By Jo Jepson - Contributor