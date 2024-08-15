Oswestry sixth form students celebrate A-Level results

Many of our students have secured places at universities across the country, Ben Rothera has secured a place to study veterinary science at the University of Liverpool, Isabelle McGuinness and Evie Bowen both will be studying Medicine. Annie Squire and Sophie Goodes will start their university journey at Cambridge studying Geography and Economics. Outstanding performances at BTEC were Chloe Rolls and Olivia Thompson both securing Distinctions and both will be going to University in September. Many others have chosen to pursue apprenticeships or employment. Our top performing student Fergus Young who achieved three A* grades will be studying Computer science at University of Manchester. Whatever path they have chosen, we are confident that the skills, knowledge, and values they have developed at Marches Sixth Form will serve them well in the future. We are immensely proud of them all.

Sally Wilmot, Head of School, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, saying: "Our students have shown incredible resilience and determination throughout their time at Marches Sixth Form, and this year's A-Level results are a testament to their hard work and commitment. This is the last group of students whose GCSE results were affected by the pandemic. I am immensely proud of what they have achieved, and I know they will continue to excel as they move on to the next stage of their lives. We wish them all the very best and look forward to hearing about their future successes."

As a school community, we remain committed to supporting our students in achieving their full potential. We celebrate their successes today and look forward to continuing this positive trend in the years to come.

For more information about Marches School and its approach to education plus how to apply for our Sixth Form, please visit marchesschool.co.uk.

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor