Market Drayton sixth form celebrates great post-16 results

Many of our students have secured places at universities across the country, while others are pursuing apprenticeships. We are pleased to have such dedicated and talented young adults representing our Sixth Form and we watch with interest as they embark on their next steps. No matter the direction they choose, we are confident that the education and experiences they’ve gained at The Grove School Sixth Form will empower them to excel in the future.

Mitch Allsopp, Headteacher of The Grove School and Sixth Form, shared his pride in our students' accomplishments, stating: "I am incredibly proud of our students for their brilliant A-Level results this year, behind each grade sits hours of hard work and commitment. Their perseverance and dedication has truly paid off, and I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward. We wish them the best of luck for the future and look forward to hearing about their continued achievements and welcoming them back to Team Grove to share their inevitable success."

We have had several students this year that have achieved incredible outcomes across their subjects, including Olivia Talbot (English Literature, Psychology and Sociology), Richie Howells (Physics, Maths and Computer Science) and Jess Williams (Performing Arts: Music, Health and Social Care and Sports Studies) who all go on to read their chosen degree at their first-choice university. Special mention also needs to go to Will Lowe who surpassed all expectations to achieve beyond his target grades in all of his subjects (Photography, Computer Science and 3D Design) who also goes on to read Computer Science at Liverpool Hope University.

We have also had impressive individual results from our students this year including Georgie Ingham who achieved an A* in Art, Thomas Wadsworth who achieved a Distinction* in Cambridge Technical Certificate in Sports Studies (Level 3), and Ambs Dewey who achieved a Distinction in Cambridge Technical Certificate in Health and Social Care (Level 3).

Students that are pursuing their studies at university include Olivia Talbot who is reading Psychology with Neuropsychology at the University of Bangor, Will Lowe who is reading Computer Science at Liverpool Hope University, Jessica Williams who will be studying Midwifery at Worcester University, Richie Howells and Josh Lowe who are both reading Aerospace Engineering at Swansea University, Ambs Dewey who is studying Mental Health Nursing at Wrexham University and, following a gap year, Cole Anderson will be studying Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) at Keele University.

At Grove School and Sixth Form, we remain dedicated to supporting our students in reaching their full potential. Today, we celebrate their successes and eagerly anticipate continuing this upward trajectory in the years ahead.

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor