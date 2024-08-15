Concord College students celebrate A-Level results

Concord’s local day pupils were among the students shining brightly with A*s this morning. Four of Concord’s day pupils are amongst the 10 students from Concord who have secured places at Oxford and Cambridge this year, and three more were among 19 across the school who gained at least four A* grades.

Principal Dr Michael Truss commended the hard work and dedication of students in achieving such impressive exam results, he said: “All of the students have worked with dedication and perseverance, results like these don’t come easily to anyone and whilst I know that they will be celebrating their grades - and rightly so, they should be even more proud of the manner in which they have achieved them.

“Young people today face incredible pressures and are often not given the credit for their achievements. Today is a time to celebrate what these young people – not only at Concord but across the country - have achieved and to look forward to all that they will go on to do in their education or in the wider world.”

By Peter Love - Contributor