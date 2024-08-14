It's 12 o'clock somewhere – or always at a Shropshire church

This unexpected silence has been deeply felt by the community. Draytonians, whether visiting the church or sharing their sentiments on social media, have expressed how much they miss the familiar chimes and the sight of the clock's hands moving on the tower.

Church Warden, Peter Fox, shares: "It takes a lot to keep these ancient but vital buildings open to the community, and this is just one example of the work needed. We know how much St Mary's means to Market Drayton and enjoy welcoming everyone in. However, it's felt like something has been missing without hearing the chimes. We're very grateful to the congregations from our Sunday worship and Messy Church for supporting the repair of the clock, and we are hopeful that the townsfolk will help too."

Every penny received will go towards the repair of the clock and, consequently, the restoration of the chimes. You can contribute by scanning the QR code on the church noticeboards, dropping in at the church, or by visiting: givealittle.co/c/4LCcgzIeOjgqN78gn05FSA

The clock is stuck at one minute past twelve. Photo: Justin Frankfort and St Mary's Church

Let's come together to restore the heart of our town and bring back the beloved chimes of St Mary's Church. Your support is greatly appreciated.

By Elaine Cook - Contributor