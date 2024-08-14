Furniture scheme's volunteers told 'be very proud'

That was the message from chairman Willie Strachan addressing visitors to the Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme’s 30th anniversary celebration.

“It is a big thank you and an opportunity to tell everyone the story of what we do. Hopefully,” said Willie, “We can get the message out to more people to help those in need.”

And he added: “Thank you for all you have done over the years and will hopefully do for another 30 years more.”

A large number of guests included Shrewsbury’s new MP Julia Buckley who for the first time in her tenure was interested to hear of work of the Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme and praised its resilience in going forward when other similar schemes have closed.

“You have performed exceptionally well during very difficult times,” she told the chairman.

The MP was given a tour of the Monkmoor Road premises and saw how a starter pack of items was made up for a homeless family.

Starter packs include a single duvet, bedding, pans, jugs, mugs, kitchen utensils and tea towels – all for a £10 charge. In addition, she was told that a three seater settee could be obtained for just £60.

“I am most impressed with everything I have been told and seen on my visit,” she added. “I wish the Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme well for the next 30 years.”

Caption: SFS chairman Willie Strachan, Julia Buckley MP, Councillor Pam Moseley.

By Peter Love - Contributor