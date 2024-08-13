Shrewsbury boxer to battle in Birmingham

"I'm due to box Henok Fanta for the JBD Promotions 68 kg belt over four two-minute rounds with a fifth if a decider is needed," said Roberts. 'I've been training really hard for this and want to show everyone what a tough, courageous boxer I can be by bringing the title belt to Shrewsbury."

The 19-year-old lives with his mum and partner in Shrewsbury and has two older sisters. The former student of Meole Brace School started boxing training 18 months ago and has now won four of seven bouts, losing two and drawing one.

"I started boxing to help myself mentally to sort my head out and know that I was testing myself building confidence and resilience. The intensity of the training and the guts needed to confront an opponent have really helped me. I can't tell you how proud I feel when I land hard, punishing punches and win the fight. There's no better feeling. Nothing else comes near."

Roberts trains at gyms run by Ashley Davies and Neil Marston in Queensbury. "I enjoy training. They push me as much as they can. I train up to six days a week sometimes twice daily. I admire Mike Tyson and Canelo Alvarez is the best active boxer. My boxing training is my priority. I've no interest in going out drinking."

Victorious Luke Roberts. Photo: DBP

Working as a labourer, Roberts has two ambitions. "I'd like to qualify as an electrician and run my own company. I'm also determined to become a professional boxer. I'm tough enough and totally dedicated to boxing. To anyone who can offer some assistance through sponsorship it would be greatly appreciated."

Potential sponsors should contact Luke via his Facebook Luke Roberts or email: luke.edward.roberts@icloud.com

By James Bovington - Contributor